Trackdown: Burglars snatch $70,000 in shoes, apparel from Fort Worth retailer

The Brief Fort Worth police are seeking five suspects in a high-value burglary. The burglars stole nearly $70,000 in shoes and clothing from a retailer on West Vickery. The suspects fled in a white Ford dually and a gray or blue Hyundai Tucson.



A band of burglars broke in to Fort Worth retailer Locals Only on West Vickery, and in less than three minutes, broke out with almost $70,000 in shoes and clothing.

Fort Worth police need your assistance to find the suspects, and FOX 4's Shaun Rabb has the video to help you do it in this week's Trackdown.

Trackdown: Fort Worth burglary

What we know:

The high-value items were taken on Tuesday around 5 a.m., according to Fort Worth PD Officer Buddy Calzada, who spoke with FOX 4 after the incident.

Locals Only is in the 4200 block of West Vickery. Calzada says the suspects knew what they were doing.

The operation:

Calzada described the scene. Five suspects, who have not yet been identified, quickly pried open the door and snatched as many pieces of merchandise as they could in a few short minutes.

They then loaded it into two getaway vehicles, which Calzada said are a white Ford dually extended cab pickup and a newer-model gray or blue Hyundai Tuscon.

The suspects covered the license plates of the two vehicles, but due to the distinctive models, the department hopes someone familiar with the suspects may recognize them and assist in the investigation. The vehicles are not believed to have been stolen.

The suspects made off with about $42,000 in shoes, and another $28,000 in other clothing. Calzada said the nature of the stolen goods means the suspects will likely be in a rush to unload it.

What they're saying:

Calzada described what they were able to see of the suspects from the surveillance video.

"You can kind of see their body build, you can see they're wearing gloves. They've got masks on, trying to cover 100 percent of their identity," Calzada said.

The department is hopeful that someone close to the burglars will come forward.

"By the time you see their body styles, the vehicles that were used in the commission of this crime, somebody's going to know 'em," Calzada said.

What you can do:

It’s recommended that those willing to assist keep an eye on Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, and other online venues for suspicious listings in the area.

If you have information to share with the Fort Worth Police Department in this case, reach out to Detective Bradley at (817) 392-3916.

You can watch past Trackdown stories and possibly help solve a crime. Go to the FOX 4 YouTube page .