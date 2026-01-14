Trackdown: Burglar targets senior citizens in Mesquite

The Brief Mesquite police are searching for a man linked to at least three burglaries targeting residents at a senior living facility near I-30. Security footage shows a Black male with a short beard wearing a green jumpsuit and red gloves; police believe he is specifically targeting the elderly and vulnerable. Authorities are seeking the public's help to identify the suspect before a potential confrontation occurs with a resident at the facility.



A burglar who has been targeting residents in a Mesquite assisted living facility is the focus of this week’s episode of Trackdown.

There’s security video of the suspect. It’s not a lot, but hopefully enough for people to send in tips.

Mesquite Burglary

What we know:

According to Det. Caleb Parker with the Mesquite Police Department, the same man responsible for at least three burglaries at the Evergreen at Mesquite Senior Living Center near Interstate 30 and Northwest Drive.

The security video of the suspect isn’t great. The camera lens is partially obscured by a plant. However, Det. Parker believes that anyone who knows the suspect will still recognize him.

"It’s a short video that depicts the male walking from a bedroom back into the main living area of an apartment. It appears to be a Black male, shorter hair, maybe a light, shorter beard, wearing an all-green jumpsuit and red, red gloves," he said.

What they're saying:

Det. Parker is particularly concerned that the suspect appears to be targeting the elderly.

"A lot of these people may be sickly or have some ailments, not able to leave their apartments very often. It concerns me mainly due to the fact that so far there’s been nobody home at the time of these offenses. But that could easily, easily change if this continues the way it is.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to call the detective at 972-216-6712 or email ccparker@mesquitepolice.org.

"I need somebody who knows this suspect to just give me a call. Give me an email. Talk to me about it. I don't want this to continue to happen. The next thing I don't want is for somebody to be home when this occurs, and we're in a much, much worse situation than we are right now," Parker said.

