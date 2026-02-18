Trackdown: Bishop Arts residents plagued by vehicle break-ins

The Brief Oak Cliff residents say organized car break-ins are targeting apartments near Bishop Arts. Victims report burglars using flashlights and tools to quickly smash windows and grab bags. Police urge residents to remove valuables and call Crime Stoppers with any suspect information.



An apartment resident in Oak Cliff's Bishop Arts district says many residents have been recent victims of vehicle break-ins.

The burglars come armed with backpacks and tools, hitting and picking quickly.

Bishop Arts smash-and-grabs

Mohamed Sasser lives in an apartment building in the 800 block of North Zang Boulevard. He and others in the area are victims of car break-ins.

He says it's reduced his quality of life at the apartments, since now every time he hears a noise outside, he comes running out to make sure his car isn't being broken into again.

Sasser shared a video with FOX 4 in which you can see the perpetrators scope out the car with flashlights on their phones. They come from all sides, shine the light through the windows, and one indicates to the others that there are items to snatch.

What they're saying:

"They went to the back door of my vehicle, a Toyota Camry. There's a small triangular window, they busted it with a screwdriver, went in, grabbed one bag, then he tried to open the door. That's when the alarm went off and he ran away," Sasser said.

"My other resident that lives here, he got hit around 9:30 or 10. They came in two cars that time, so it's a little organized. It's not something where a guy is just looking through cars, there's some thinking behind it," Sasser said.

What you can do:

Sasser says he just wants to bring awareness to residents in the area to keep everything out of their cars. He notes that even if you keep it locked, they will still break in.

Dallas police share that same message: don't leave valuables, lock your car and take your keys.

You can see the perpetrators in the video above. If you recognize them, call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.