Trackdown: Balch Springs driver wanted for intentionally hitting a dog

The Brief Balch Springs Animal Services investigators are trying to find a hit-and-run driver who killed a dog earlier this month. Video shows the driver hitting the dog, backing up, and then, according to investigators, intentionally hitting it again. Anyone with information about the driver of the red Dodge truck should contact Balch Springs Animal Services Supervisor Chelsie Way at 945-290-1991.



Balch Springs police are looking for a driver caught on video hitting a dog, then backing up and hitting the dog a second time. Sadly, the dog did not survive.

Now, investigators are treating the hit-and-run crash as intentional animal cruelty.

Balch Springs Animal Cruelty

What we know:

It happened on Oct. 9 at 7:30 a.m. in the 11200 block of Balch Springs Road.

"You can see a red Dodge pickup coming into frame right about here headed eastbound down Lake June," said Balch Springs Animal Services Supervisor Chelsie Way. "He stops. You can see him back up, and then you can see him turn his wheels and hit a dog."

Way said it went from being an accident to an animal cruelty case because of the driver’s actions.

"Cruelty is whenever you turn the wheel intentionally and you hit the dog for a second time," she said.

What they're saying:

John Meek owns a business in that area and captured it all on his security cameras. FOX 4 is choosing to stop the video before the injured dog can be seen.

"I sat down there next to the dog, and the guy’s over there at the gas station watching. And then he sees my guy on the phone, so he burns off again," he said. "Why? You know. Why would you do that to an animal? The animal’s done nothing to you. And, you know, it was obviously someone’s pet. It wasn’t just a stray. You know, it’s just terrible. Why would you be so cruel?"

Meek has a heart for animals. And after watching the video, he believes puppies are better than people.

What's next:

Balch Springs police and animal services are searching for the suspect.

They have located the red Dodge truck, but they still need tips that can lead them to the driver.

Anyone with information can contact the Balch Springs Police Department or call Way directly at 945-290-1991

Dig deeper:

