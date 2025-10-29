Trackdown Arrest: Rowlett Halloween shooter arrested

The Brief A juvenile was arrested for a shooting in Rowlett last year on Halloween night. The case was featured on FOX 4's Trackdown, and police said a tip from a viewer helped officers crack the case. With this arrest, FOX 4 viewers have now helped police close 213 cases.



Rowlett police have arrested a suspect for a shooting last year on Halloween. The case was featured on FOX 4’s Trackdown.

Rowlett Halloween Shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Halloween night in 2024 in the 9100 block of Waterview Parkway in Rowlett.

Police said hundreds of families were in the area with their kids trick or treating when a fight broke out among a group of high school-aged girls.

"Two of the girls went to the ground fighting. While they were on the ground an unknown male came up from behind them and shot one of the females in the back. After the shooting, everyone took off," said Det. Bryan McKenzie.

FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb showcased the crime in May with video featuring the suspect, a young man with dreadlocks and a red hoodie who was possibly nicknamed C.J. He was not involved in the fight but shot the victim almost point-blank in the back.

What's new:

Police said a tip from a FOX 4 viewer who watched the Trackdown segment led to an arrest.

The suspect is now in custody at the Dallas County juvenile center. His name and mugshot will not be released because he is a minor.

FOX 4’s Trackdown

Dig deeper:

FOX 4 viewers have now helped to make 213 arrests.