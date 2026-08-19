Trackdown Arrest: Pleasant Grove innocent bystander murder suspect arrested in Illinois

The Brief 23-year-old Eric Hubert was arrested in Belleville, Illinois in connection to a June 9 shooting in Pleasant Grove that 42-year-old Myron Henry dead. FOX 4's Shaun Rabb initially reported on the shooting in July, where Hubert was seen on convenience store surveillance footage prior to the shooting. Hubert is currently in Illinois awaiting extradition back to Texas. FOX 4's Trackdown has now led to 237 arrests.



Police in Illinois have arrested a man accused of murdering an innocent bystander in Pleasant Grove this past June, which was covered on Shaun Rabb's Trackdown last month.

Trackdown murder suspect arrested

Eric Hubert

What's New:

On Aug. 13, the U.S. Marshals arrested 23-year-old Eric Wayne Hubert in Belleville, Illinois in connection to a June 9 shooting in Pleasant Grove that left an innocent bystander dead.

FOX 4's Shaun Rabb reported on the shooting in July. Hubert could be seen in surveillance footage from the June shooting walking by 42-year-old Myron Henry.

Hubert is accused of shooting and killing Henry after he and two other masked individuals began shooting at someone else near the Bruton Road Food, Beer & Wine mart in Pleasant Grove.

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Officials say Hubert also had a felony arrest warrant for a Sept. 2024 murder charge. He was released on bond following his arrest and allegedly removed his ankle monitor in April 2026 before the June shooting.

Hubert is awaiting extradition from Illinois back to Texas. His charge on the St. Clair County Jail's website is listed as Out Of State Warrant.

FOX 4's Trackdown has now led to 237 arrests.

2026 Pleasant Grove innocent bystander murder

The backstory:

On June 9, Myron Henry was shot by a masked man at 2015 North Masters Road and Bruton Road in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of East Dallas.

Surveillance footage captured a man believed to be Hubert walking by Myron minutes before masked men arrived at the store with semi-automatic rifles.

The first two suspects passed by Henry and began firing towards another group of people. Police said they struck one of the individuals, but they survived.

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Upon hearing the gunfire, Henry ran towards the alley and bumped into a third masked individual, believed to be Hubert. Upon making contact, the third masked suspect shot and killed Henry.

The three men then ran back towards their vehicle. One of the suspects began indiscriminately firing towards Henry's body as they were running away.

Myron Henry

2024 Lewiston Avenue shooting

The backstory:

Hubert is also connected to a May 2, 2024, shooting on Lewiston Avenue in Dallas that led to the death of LaDerrick Majors.

An arrest affidavit states Hubert was involved in an argument with an unnamed individual when Derrick involved himself in the argument.

Hubert reportedly displayed a handgun and later shot Majors multiple times.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the other two masked individuals in the 2026 shooting is asked to call Dallas Police Det. Cayce Shelton at (214) 283-4900 or at c.shelton@dallaspolice.gov.