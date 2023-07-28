Trackdown Arrest: 18-year-old arrested for fatal shooting of Dyawn Thomas

Dallas police have arrested an 18-year-old for a fatal shooting that was featured on Trackdown back in March.

The shooting happened on October 8, 2022, when Dyawn Thomas got into some sort of argument with a group of people at Main Street Park in Downtown Dallas.

Surveillance video was shown on FOX 4, and Dallas police have now arrested Maleek Wright based on tips from viewers.

Wright is charged with murder and is in the Dallas County Jail.

This is the 151st arrest made as a result of Trackown.