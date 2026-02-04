Trackdown: 5 years since Ronni Rihani's murder

The Brief Richardson police are seeking the public's help to solve the 2021 stabbing death of local business owner Ronni Rihani. Investigators believe the "up close and personal" attack was targeted and motivated by a personal dispute, as nothing was stolen. The suspect fled on foot toward a nearby neighborhood. Five years later, he remains at large.



It’s been five years since a Richardson business owner was stabbed to death as he walked to his car. Police are still trying to track down his killer.

Ronni Rihani’s Murder

What we know:

Ronni Rihani was stabbed multiple times around 10 p.m. on March 4, 2021, as he was leaving the business he owned in the 500 block of West Campbell Road in Richardson.

Security video shows him locking the door. Moments later, someone attacks him.

A passerby later found Rihani in the parking lot and flagged down a police officer. By that time, he had already died.

What they're saying:

Detectives believe this was a targeted attack over something personal.

"It’s a very violent crime, very up close and personal," said Det. Robert Nichols with the Richardson Police Department. "Nothing taken, and that’s the unusual thing. That’s what leads us to believe it was something personal."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 214-373-TIPS (8477). There’s a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Det. Nichols hopes someone who watches the video will be able to recognize the suspect, even though it’s dark.

"I think they’re going to recognize where he was at and maybe what he was wearing, and hopefully the video will help us get to that person," he said.

There was no sign of a getaway vehicle, so that could mean that the suspect lives in the area.

"He did leave on foot, and he did leave south of the neighborhood," the detective said.

