Trackdown: 2 suspects wanted in Oak Cliff Texaco robbery

The Brief Dallas Police are looking for two suspects wanted for a violent assault and robbery at a Texaco convenience store in Oak Cliff. The two suspects are seen pointing guns at the victim before hitting him with a pistol and stealing his wallet before fleeing. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Dallas Police Det. Janine Adams at janine.adams@dallaspolice.gov.



A violent May robbery at an Oak Cliff convenience store has Dallas Police looking for two suspects.

Oak Cliff Texaco robbery

What we know:

On May 10 at around 8:40 p.m., two suspects robbed a man at a Texaco convenience store in Oak Cliff.

The two men are seen on camera before the incident wearing all gray and all black clothing.

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They both point handguns at the victim, who is seen playing at a game machine inside the store, before stealing his wallet.

A struggle ensued before the two suspects hit the victim in the head with their handguns.

What they're saying:

"They just run off. They go eastbound on Laureland all the way toward University Hills."

Dallas Police Det. Eduardo Lopez says he believes the two suspects live in the area near where the robbery occurred.

He's hoping the clear surveillance footage will help identify the suspects.

"I need their names. We just need their names to identify them," Lopez tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb.

What you can do:

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information on the robbery to contact Dallas Police Det. Janine Adams at janine.adams@dallaspolice.gov.