UT-Dallas track & field athletes left scrambling after sport is cut

Several student-athletes are scrambling after learning that the University of Texas at Dallas will eliminate its track and field and cross-country programs.

On Monday, UTD announced it was discontinuing its indoor and outdoor track and field programs, along with the cross-country program.

Both sports are being eliminated for the 2025-2026 academic year because of budget issues and the lack of on-campus facilities.

The decision comes just weeks before the fall semester begins, leaving the student-athletes with nowhere to run unless they can transfer to another school.

Several of UTD’s athletes said they feel blindsided.

"Track is my life. And it’s been a part of my life. And I wanted that chance to be able to be a part of something bigger," said Madison Avery, a UTD sophomore. "The academic program is great, especially for what I want to do. But I also chose UTD because they were going to give me a spot on the track team.

"I have already been dealing with some personal family issues. So, when I found out about this, I broke. It broke me," added Randi Beckham, a team captain and UTD junior.

"I mean, for me, the team getting cut is kind of the end of my track career. So, I probably won’t be pulling out the spikes really anymore to practice. It’s definitely going to be a huge change," said Emma Foyt-Gade, a UTD junior.

UTD said the affected student-athletes will retain their athletic scholarships for the 2025-2026 school year. The school will also support those hoping to transfer.

"We recognize the disappointment this decision brings to our student-athletes and the impact on their experience at UT Dallas," UTD Director of Athletics Angela Marin said in a statement.

The runners said it’s pretty late to transfer this close to the season.

Their biggest concern is for the coaches and freshmen.

"The new recruits who came here solely for track and field, who are set to move in in a couple of weeks, maybe even days, and we all have nowhere to go. And we’re scrambling to pick up the pieces of our lives," Foyt-Gade said.