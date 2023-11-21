article

Toys R Us is making a comeback with a new store in North Texas – just in time for the holidays.

Over the weekend, the toy company opened a brick-and-mortar location inside Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport near Gate A-28.

The new store features the latest toys and games, as well as demonstration tables for hands-on play and a life-sized statue of Geoffrey the Giraffe. It will be open every day for travelers and shoppers.

The partnership with the airport and travel retailer Duty Free Americas is the first of its kind in the country.

"Toys R Us is a globally recognized brand beloved by millions of families, and we are confident that the store at DFW will become a must-visit destination for travelers," Duty Free Americas CEO Jerome Falic said earlier this year.

Toys R Us has been making a comeback after filing for bankruptcy in 2017.

Related article

It has already opened several shops inside Macy's stores in North Texas and other parts of the country.

The company’s CEO said more brick-and-mortar stores are coming soon.