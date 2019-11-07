Toys for Tots 2019

article

The primary goal of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children.

FOX 4 is a proud sponsor and will be collecting new, unwrapped toys this year at the following locations:

Tuesday, December 3 @ 5-10 p.m. – Fort Worth Sundance Square

Wednesday, December 4 @ 5-10 p.m. – Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts

Friday, December 6 @ 5-10 p.m. – Frisco Dr. Pepper Ballpark

Saturday, December 7 @ 7-9 a.m. – Mesquite McDonalds (635 & Town East Blvd.)

Monday, December 9 @ 5-10 p.m. – Southlake Town Center

Tuesday, December 10 @ 5-10 p.m. – Allen Event Center

Please also consider a cash donation. The Marines get a discount from toy distributors and can make every dollar stretch farther. When you make a donation online, your donation is automatic, and the Marines can use their discount to buy 2 to 3 toys for every dollar donated Your online cash donation can help ensure North Texas children in need will have toys for Christmas.

Donate Now: https://www.toysfortots.org/donate/forms/simple/Default.aspx?loc=fort-worth-tx

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I get from Toys for Tots?

Neither FOX 4 nor Toys for Tots distributes toys directly to families in need. Toys for Tots works with approved local charities who handle the distribution of toys. Individuals in need can find more information:

Dallas, Tarrant, Johnson and Rockwall Counties: https://fort-worth-tx.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx

Collin County: https://collinco-tx.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx

Where can I get donation boxes?

https://www.dfwtoysfortots.org/host-an-event-or-dropbox

Email: dfwtoys4tots@yahoo.com

Phone: 817-281-9076

When will someone from Toys for Tots pick up my donation box?

Toys for Tots does not pick up filled boxes. You must drop them off at the Toys for Tots warehouse by Dec. 13 or you can bring the boxes to one of the FOX 4 collection events.

How can I get a Marine at my event?

FOX 4 has no control over Marine staffing. All requests must be registered online at https://www.dfwtoysfortots.org/host-an-event-or-dropbox.

How can I get FOX 4 to come out to my event?

FOX 4 has pre-established event locations because it’s tough to screen every event and ensure that their collections will actually go to Toys for Tots.

How can I volunteer?

Email: dfwtoys4totsvc@yahoo.com

Phone: 817-281-9076

For all other questions:

DFW Toys for Tots

Phone: 817-281-9076

Email: dfwtoys4tots@yahoo.com

Collin County Toys for Tots

Phone: 214-491-8605

Email: CollinCoT4T@gmail.com