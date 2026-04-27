Tornado victims identified after severe weather tears through Parker County, Wise County

The Brief Two victims who were killed during the tornadic storms in Parker County and Wise County on Saturday have been identified. 51-year-old Juan Madrid was killed by a tornado in Runaway Bay. His family suffered broken bones and their house was torn apart by the storm. The family of Kathleen Lietzke confirmed she was killed during Saturday's tornadic storm in Springtown.



Two victims have been identified after tornadic storms ripped through Parker County and Wise County last weekend.

Runaway Bay victim identified

Juan Madrid, 51 (CTSY: Jesus Madrid)

The family of 51-year-old Juan Madrid confirmed to FOX 4 that the father and grandfather had been killed in the tornado that hit Runaway Bay on Saturday evening.

The EF-2 tornado lifted the Madrid family's mobile home, killing Juan Madrid and injuring his wife and two adult children who were all in the home when the tornado touched down.

The family has called Wise County home for years, but the home was completely destroyed by the tornado.

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"They went to the property, and they said it was a horror story. Like nothing was there. The house was gone. His family was laying around," Alisha Recklein, whose husband is friend with the Madrids, said of the damage.

Juan Madrid's wife and daughter have broken bones, and his youngest son has bruises and cuts all over his body. The family is being treated at a Dallas hospital.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Runaway Bay tornado damage (CTSY: Alisha Recklein)

In a statement to FOX 4, the Madrid family said: "He was an amazing and hardworking husband, father, grandfather and friend. He came to this country to provide a better life for his children and he did more than just that. He will be missed more than words can describe."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Madrid family, which you can find here.

Springtown victim identified

Kathleen Lietzke

The family of Kathleen Lietzke confirmed she was killed by the tornado that hit Springtown in Parker County last weekend.

Her family is asking for privacy but provided the following statement: "She was a doer and loved her family. She would do anything for them. We love her and will miss her deeply."

Strong storms ravage northwestern North Texas

The backstory:

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark confirmed at least one fatality in Runaway Bay after an apparent tornado hit the town on the banks of Lake Bridgeport. He said at least six other people have been injured, and 40 families have been displaced.

A photo shared by FOX 4 News stormchaser Chad Casey showed what appeared to be a funnel that was backlit by lightning near Runaway Bay.



A FOX 4 News crew that arrived in the town about 50 miles northwest of Fort Worth found emergency vehicles along a highway, with power lines down and debris in the roadway.

The National Weather Service had issued a Tornado Warning for the area of Wise County where Runaway Bay is located at the time the damage happened. The NWS also warned people in the path of the storm of very large hail and damaging winds.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Storm damage is seen in Springtown, Texas, on April 25, 2026. (Chad Casey) From: FOX 4

A Tornado Warning was also in effect for the Springtown area in Parker County when the same storm caused damage about 25 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

Parker County officials reported a structure had collapsed in the Springtown area, and two people may have been trapped inside. Chad Casey also shared video with FOX 4 News that showed damage to structures, billboards and vehicles.