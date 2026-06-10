Trackdown Arrest: Woman shot ex-husband 18 times in Dallas using fake pizza delivery to lure him outside

The Brief Police in North Carolina arrested a woman in May who is accused of shooting a Dallas man 18 times after luring him outside with a pizza delivery. Officials said Marquita Marie Rice, 31, is the ex-wife of the victim, who survived the March 1 incident. They were able to identify her through the tail lights of her vehicle. Rice has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in North Carolina as police attempt to extradite her back to Texas.



A suspect from a past Trackdown investigation was arrested in North Carolina last month, and it turns out she's the ex-wife of the victim who she allegedly shot 18 times after luring him outside with a fake pizza delivery.

Trackdown pizza delivery shooting arrest

Marquita Marie Rice, 31

What we know:

Marquita Marie Rice was arrested on May 26 in Wake County, North Carolina.

She's being held on a $1 million bond after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence, and is fighting extradition back to Texas.

Dallas Police linked Rice to a March 1 shooting in the 1800 block of Sedona Lane in the Redbird area of Dallas.

They were able to track Rice through the tail lights on her Chevy Trax, which she used to drive away from the scene of the crime.

Redbird pizza delivery shooting

The backstory:

It turns out that Rice is the ex-wife of the victim shot 18 times during that March 1 incident.

The suspect is seen on video wearing all black, waiting behind a wall near the house's garage for the victim to come outside after a pizza delivery was made to the residence.

Once the victim opened their door, the suspect shot them several times before running away, then returning to fire more shots.

The victim was hit a total of eighteen times, but survived the incident. Police said the victim did not order the pizza, which led detectives to believe the shooting was premeditated.

What they're saying:

"The taillights make a big difference for my case."

Det. Michael Bui tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb that despite the grainy surveillance footage of the shooting, police were able to track down Rice's vehicle.

Det. Michael Bui

Rice put plenty of miles on the car before and after the shooting. "All the way from Georgia to Dallas and back," Bui said. "And from Savannah, from Raleigh to Georgia to Dallas."

Bui said this is the first incident he's seen where an ex-spouse carried out an alleged shooting like this.

"I tracked down the car, and from that moment, the car revealed that it was rented out to Miss Rice, who is the ex-spouse of the victim."

What you can do:

Police are still working to extradite Rice back to Dallas.

Anyone with information on what happened in this shooting is encouraged to contact Det. Michael Bui at (214) 671-3568 or at michael.bui@dallaspolice.gov.