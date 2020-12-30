Tornado damages homes in Corsicana

article

A tornado that touched down in Corsicana Wednesday morning knocked down trees and damaged more than a dozen homes.

The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management confirmed the tornado hit southwest of Corsicana just before 11 a.m. with 50 mph winds.

At least 13 mobile homes were damaged with some roofs blown off. Trees were also knocked down.

(Navarro County Office of Emergency Management)

Corsicana Fire and Rescue said no one was hurt.

The tornado that was at first thought to be just micro-burst winds came as a cold front moved through North Texas.

Parts of North Texas west of Fort Worth could get some wintry mix Thursday night with the falling temperatures.

