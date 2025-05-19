Expand / Collapse search

Tornado damage in Palo Pinto County closes two school districts

By
Published  May 19, 2025 8:29am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 4
North Texas storm damage from SKY 4

North Texas storm damage from SKY 4

See the damage left behind in Palo Pinto County after tornado-warned storms moved through on Sunday night.

The Brief

    • At least one tornado has been confirmed in the storms that pushed through North Texas on Sunday.
    • Damage has been reported in Palo Pinto County.
    • Gordon ISD and Santo ISD are closed due to storm damage.

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas - Storm damages in the western part of our area has caused two school districts to close in Palo Pinto County.

Palo Pinto County Storm Damage

Severe weather moves through North Texas

Severe weather moves through North Texas

On Sunday evening, severe weather moved through North Texas, triggering tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. The National Weather Service has already confirmed a tornado in Palo Pinto County. FOX 4's Payton May has a look at some of the hardest hit areas.

Some of the hardest hit areas were about 65 miles west of Fort Worth in Palo Pinto County. The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touchdown. 

So far, Gordon ISD and Santo ISD are closed today due to damage in the area.

SKY 4 shows damage in Gordon and at Gordon ISD

There is heavy damage and debris around the football field and track. There are several destroyed buildings and light poles down.

There is a power outage in the area, but crews are on the scene trying to restore the power. More than 1,200 customers are without power in that area.

Gordon ISD is asking students and staff to stay away for their safety.

Santo ISD also announced closure due to storm damage. Neither district has said when they'll reopen.

FOX 4 viewer Keisha Carlson caught two funnel clouds forming next to each other in Santo, but they don't appear to touch down. 

Santo funnel clouds

Santo funnel clouds

Video from Jeremy and Marisol Lewis shows two funnel clouds in Santo, Texas on Sunday, May 18.

North Texas Storms

FOX 4 viewers have sent in photos of storms as they move into the area.

Ranger, Texas (Courtesy: Seth Jackson)

Baseball sized hail was reported in some areas.

Santo, Texas (Courtesy: Rachel Colston)

There was also storm damage reported north of Dallas and Fort Worth, in Flower Mound. Marian Orchard reported power lines down in a backyard that caused a fire. 

Flower Mound. Power lines down in a backyard causes fire (Source: Marian Orchard)

The Source: Information in this article is from FOX 4 coverage, The National Weather Service, and FOX 4 Viewers.

