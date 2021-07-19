Top pediatricians group recommends that all students were masks in the classroom

article

The American Academy of Pediatrics says all students should wear a mask in the classroom when schools reopen this fall.

On Monday, the AAP released updated guidance for the 2021-2022 school year, as well as for summer camps given the number of recent COVID-19 outbreaks at camps.

The organization recommends that everyone over the age of 2 wear a mask in the classroom regardless of their vaccination status.

The guidance goes one step farther than the Centers for Disease Control’s guidance, which recommends that masks be worn indoors by children who are not fully vaccinated.

It’s partly because most students are not yet eligible for a vaccine and partly because many schools will not be able to monitor who is and isn’t vaccinated.

"There are many children and others who cannot be vaccinated," said Sara Bode, MD, FAAP, chair-person elect of the AAP Council on School Health Executive Committee. "This is why it’s important to use every tool in our toolkit to safeguard children from COVID-19. Universal masking is one of those tools, and has been proven effective in protecting people against other respiratory diseases, as well. It’s also the most effective strategy to create consistent messages and expectations among students without the added burden of needing to monitor everyone’s vaccination status."

Even though Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order in May that prohibits public schools from enforcing a mask mandate, local pediatricians like Dr. Seth Kaplan are encouraging parents to continue the enforcement.

"The advice would be that anybody who is unvaccinated should still wear a mask in indoor settings including schools. And it may be easier to encourage everybody to wear a mask since we don’t really have any way of telling if who is vaccinated and who is not," said Dr. Kaplan, the president of the Texas Pediatric Society.

The AAP is also strongly recommending in-person learning and urging schools to provide mental health support for its students because of the pandemic.

"We need to prioritize getting children back into schools alongside their friends and their teachers -- and we all play a role in making sure it happens safely," said Sonja O’Leary, MD, FAAP, chair of the AAP Council on School Health. "The pandemic has taken a heartbreaking toll on children, and it’s not just their education that has suffered but their mental, emotional and physical health. Combining layers of protection that include vaccinations, masking and clean hands hygiene will make in-person learning safe and possible for everyone."

When it comes to summer camps, the AAP said there has been an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases linked to youth summer camps.

Advertisement

It is recommending that all campers wear masks when indoors and that camp directors follow current Centers for Disease Control guidelines for maintaining a health environment.