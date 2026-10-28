Funeral set for Van Zandt County mother, four children killed in Canton house fire

The Brief A mother and four of her children died in an Oct. 21 house fire near Canton. Her husband and 7-year-old son survived. The family is asking for donations to cover Friday's funeral expenses and provide everyday essentials for the surviving father and son. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.



Funeral services are scheduled for Friday for a Van Zandt County mother and her four children who died in a house fire last week.

What we know:

Jasmine Henson and four of her children died after their home near Canton caught fire on Oct. 21.

Henson's husband, Cody, and their 7-year-old son, Grayson, survived the fire.

Funeral services for the five victims will take place this Friday at 2 p.m. at Main Street Baptist Church.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the cause of the house fire.

What they're saying:

The Henson and Mitchell families released a joint statement expressing gratitude for the community's support while requesting privacy.

"As we navigate this terrible tragedy, we ask for privacy, compassion, and continued prayers. Please allow our families the time and space to grieve, support one another, and care for Cody and Grayson."

What you can do:

The family is asking for donations to help cover funeral expenses and to help Cody and Grayson in rebuilding their lives.

People can make donations for funeral expenses directly to Bartley Funeral Home in Grand Saline. Additional financial support is being accepted through GoFundMe, Meal Train, Venmo, and Cash App.

The father and son also need clothing, toiletries, and everyday household essentials. The family specifically requested that people do not donate Tide products because of an allergy.

Clothing sizes needed include:

Grayson (7-year-old): Size 8 pants and shirts, and size 4 shoes.

Cody: 32x32 pants, medium shirts, size 10.5 to 11 tennis shoes, and size 12 boots.

Relatives said Grayson enjoys Fortnite, Minecraft, toys, fishing, and spending time outdoors. They added that gift cards for family-friendly outings, such as aquariums, zoos, arcades, or movie theaters, would provide the father and son an opportunity to create moments of comfort during this difficult time.