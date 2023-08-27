Together We Ball event held to connect Dallas community members with law enforcement

Dozens of kids showed up for the Together We Ball event at Moody Coliseum Sunday morning for an event that brought people together "to strengthen the bond of trust between law enforcement" and community members.

"Building the relationships with the police department in this setting, it’s kind of understanding we are individuals too. We’re parents as well as police officers," Dallas Police Department officer Reginald Luster said. "They need to have those positive interactions with police and those role models."

Officer Luster was one of many officers, as well as pastors and community leaders, who took part to help strengthen the relationship between the public and law enforcement.

"It’s friendly bonds, so if they see us on the street, it’s a wave it’s a, ‘Hey.’ It’s a, ‘How you doing?’" Luster added.

The event was organized by Project Unity and started with youth basketball drills hosted by SMU’s women and men’s basketball teams.

Project Unity also gave away $2,000 in grant awards, and a college student and youth organization each received $1,000.

"Sports, in general, allows kids to develop discipline, characteristics that can help them off the court," SMU women’s basketball assistant coach Danielle Edwards said.

Featured article

Fourteen-year-old Nyla Banks took part.

"We’ve been doing shooting drills, skill drills, getting the left hand good," Banks said.

The day ended with the big game of police, pastors, and community leaders playing basketball.

"Basketball allows us to help with teamwork and hard work and perseverance, not giving up," Edwards said.

Banks said she agrees.

"I think it’s good for the community. Getting people right back in school. Give them something to do so they can stay out of trouble," she said.