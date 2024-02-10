Watch: Man saves toddler walking on roof in Rhode Island

A man became a hero after rescuing a toddler who was seen walking on a roof in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

The terrifying incident was captured on video on Feb. 6.

Cody Duplessis recorded the footage. The video showed a man wearing a red hoodie climbing onto a roof and pulling the child away from the edge.

Duplessis was heard on camera stating his disbelief behind the camera.

According to WJAR, police said the toddler climbed out of a window that her mother left open because it was hot in the apartment.

The State of Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families was notified, according to the outlet.

