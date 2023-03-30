Expand / Collapse search

Toddler may have shot herself at Fort Worth home, police say

By
Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was shot late Wednesday night.

It happened just before midnight at a home near Crowley and Risinger roads on the city’s south side.

Police said the child’s mother told them the girl may have found a gun in a drawer and shot herself in the chest.

The child was rushed to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

For now, no arrests have been made.

Featured

Missing Everman 6-year-old: Look inside the shed where Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, 6 siblings lived
article

Missing Everman 6-year-old: Look inside the shed where Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, 6 siblings lived

FOX 4 got a look inside the repurposed shed where a now-missing 6-year-old boy lived with his mother and siblings.