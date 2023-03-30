Toddler may have shot herself at Fort Worth home, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was shot late Wednesday night.
It happened just before midnight at a home near Crowley and Risinger roads on the city’s south side.
Police said the child’s mother told them the girl may have found a gun in a drawer and shot herself in the chest.
The child was rushed to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
For now, no arrests have been made.
