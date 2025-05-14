Expand / Collapse search

Toddler hospitalized after being attacked by 5 dogs in Johnson County

Published  May 14, 2025 11:40am CDT
Johnson County
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 18: Dogs are kept in cages at the Harris County Pets animal shelter on July 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A 3-year-old was hospitalized after being attacked by five dogs in Johnson County.
    • The child is in stable condition.
    • Officials say the dogs are being quarantined and evaluated as part of the investigation.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas - A 3-year-old child was hospitalized Tuesday after being attacked by five dogs in Johnson County.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call in which a woman reported that her 3-year-old had been attacked by multiple dogs and was bleeding, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Five dogs were involved in the attack.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Deputies identified the owners of the dogs. The owners have until Tuesday evening to drop the animals off at a quarantine facility. Officials said the owners are cooperating and plan to meet the deadline.

The dogs will be observed and evaluated while in quarantine.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what breed the dogs were or what led to the attack.

The child’s identity has not been released due to their age.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

