Toddler hospitalized after being attacked by 5 dogs in Johnson County

The Brief A 3-year-old was hospitalized after being attacked by five dogs in Johnson County. The child is in stable condition. Officials say the dogs are being quarantined and evaluated as part of the investigation.



A 3-year-old child was hospitalized Tuesday after being attacked by five dogs in Johnson County.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call in which a woman reported that her 3-year-old had been attacked by multiple dogs and was bleeding, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Five dogs were involved in the attack.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Deputies identified the owners of the dogs. The owners have until Tuesday evening to drop the animals off at a quarantine facility. Officials said the owners are cooperating and plan to meet the deadline.

The dogs will be observed and evaluated while in quarantine.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what breed the dogs were or what led to the attack.

The child’s identity has not been released due to their age.