Toddler hospitalized after being attacked by 5 dogs in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas - A 3-year-old child was hospitalized Tuesday after being attacked by five dogs in Johnson County.
What we know:
Officers responded to a call in which a woman reported that her 3-year-old had been attacked by multiple dogs and was bleeding, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
Five dogs were involved in the attack.
The child was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.
Deputies identified the owners of the dogs. The owners have until Tuesday evening to drop the animals off at a quarantine facility. Officials said the owners are cooperating and plan to meet the deadline.
The dogs will be observed and evaluated while in quarantine.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said what breed the dogs were or what led to the attack.
The child’s identity has not been released due to their age.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.