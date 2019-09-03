Toddler dies after mom backs over her with car on Detroit's west side, police say

article

Detroit police are investigating a toddler's death on the city's west side Tuesday morning. Police say the 17-month-old girl died after the mother backed over her with a car.

This happened around 10:50 a.m. in the 18400 block of Faust Avenue, which is near 7 Mile and Southfield.

The child was rushed immediately to the hospital, where police say she later died.

