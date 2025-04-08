Toddler in critical condition after shooting near Lincoln High School

A child under 5 years old is in critical condition after a shooting near Lincoln High School in Dallas on Monday morning.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Meadow St. Shooting (Source: FOX 4 Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 4700 block of Meadow Street around 10 a.m. on April 7.

Investigators said a young child was shot at the location and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle—not by police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

Police confirmed the child is younger than 5 but have not released an exact age.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or whether it was accidental. Police have not said if anyone else was involved or if an arrest has been made.

The child’s identity has not been released due to their age.