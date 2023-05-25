Tina Turner's life forever changed after fleeing from her husband, Ike, in Dallas

article

The news of Tina Turner's death affected people around the world on Wednesday.

The 83-year-old singer died Tuesday after a long illness.

Tina Turner was born within ‘Nutbush City Limits’ in Tennessee, but it was here in Dallas where she escaped her abusive husband Ike and fatefully found the door to super-stardom.

During a summer tour in 1976, she made the decision to leave her abusive marriage.

"[She] ran from the Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas to the Ramada, and it changed her life," said Al Deberry, the managing director of what is now the Lorenzo Hotel.

On July 3, 1976, Turner crossed a busy Interstate 30 and randomly stumbled into what was then the Ramada Inn. She was in hiding there for 3 days.

"She only had 36 cents to her name and a Mobil gas card, but when she walked in the manager said, ‘I recognize you Ms. Turner.’ She was beaten, battered and bruised and all that. And it was her escape from that life," Deberry said.

The tour stop in Dallas would go on to highlight Turner's legacy, as the place where she grabbed back her life and soared to the highest of music heights.

In the meantime, there is another Tina-themed room on the 11th floor at what is now the Lorenzo Hotel.

That's where Marcus Carter is staying.

"These are my shoes, my Tina sneaks. I just randomly put on yesterday," said Carter. "Every birthday cake I ever had had Tina Turner on it growing up."

Carter is a life-long fan of the music icon whose birth name is Anna Mae Bullock.

"My mom said my first words might as well have been mama, daddy and then Tina," said Carter.

The idolization comes with a family connection, his great uncle played saxophone for Tina and then husband, Ike.

"He was with the group from 1968 to 1973," said Carter.

Perhaps most mind-boggling is the fact Carter made his reservation for this room back in March. He arrived on Wednesday, May 24.

"I put on my Tina Turner tennis shoes and I started driving, and I was just excited to get to the hotel and then an hour in, I found out that she had passed. I was just overwhelmed," he said.

Outside Carter showed us his custom license plate on his Mercedes, which reads Anna Mae, basking in a surreal and somber experience.

"What I continue to take from her life is determination and just pushing to get to the best. She’s the best," Carter said.