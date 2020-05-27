TikTok stars Bryce Hall, Jaden Hossler arrested for drug possession: reports

TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler, both members of the creative collective Sway House, reportedly have been arrested on charges of drug possession.

The arrests took place in Lee County, Texas, on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Hall, 20, reportedly was charged with possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana -- a misdemeanor -- while Hossler, 19, was charged with possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and less than 400 grams of a controlled substance -- a felony.

Social media influencer Jaden Hossler. (Bryan Steffy)

Hall posted $5,000 bail and Hossler posted $6,500 bail Tuesday, reports said.

After his release, Hall reportedly published a since-deleted tweet reading "im back [sic]."

Hossler also reportedly tweeted "Hi," though his message also was removed.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Advertisement

An ABC Studios spokesperson told Fox News that they plan to "defend the asserted claims vigorously."

“The Company works hard to maintain a work environment free from discrimination, harassment, or retaliation. In this instance the Company took corrective action," said the written statement. "We cooperated with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing during its investigation, and we regret that we were unable to reach a reasonable resolution with the Department. We now intend to defend the asserted claims vigorously.”

TikTok star Bryce Hall. (Albert L. Ortega)

Hall announced Monday that he and Hossler had joined two friends for a road trip on Twitter.

He shared four photos of himself and his companions, writing "roadyyyyyy" to caption the pictures.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Reps for Hall and Hossler declined to comment. Sway House and the Lee County Sherriff's Department did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

Read more on FOX NEWS.