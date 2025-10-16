TikTok putting bounties on ICE agents leads to arrest of immigrant in Dallas

article

The Brief 23-year-old undocumented immigrant in Dallas was arrested after a TikTok offered bounties for ICE agents. Eduardo Aguilar faces federal charges for transmitting a threat across state or foreign lines. Officials say all threats against law enforcement will be fully investigated and prosecuted.



An undocumented immigrant is in federal custody after he allegedly posted a TikTok video soliciting others to murder ICE agents.

The Tuesday arrest came after the video, posted from Dallas on Oct. 9, promised "10K for each ICE agent."

TikTok lands immigrant in custody

What we know:

Eduardo Aguilar, 23, residing in Dallas, has been charged by federal complaint for transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce a communication containing a threat, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Texas.

The TikTok that resulted in his arrest is pictured below:

"Illegal Alien Arrested for TikTok Post Soliciting Others to Murder ICE Agents" | Credit: U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Texas

A translation of the black and white text states, "I need 10 dudes in Dallas with determination (guts) who aren’t afraid to [two skull emojis]." The emojis are known to represent the word, "die," the release says. The second phrase, in red and white text, states, "10K for each ICE agent."

Threats to ICE agents will lead to arrests

What they're saying:

"Threats against our law enforcement officers are completely unacceptable," said Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy E. Larson. "All threats against our agents and officers will be investigated thoroughly, and anyone who threatens or puts a bounty on agents will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent possible."

"The FBI takes threats of violence to our law enforcement partners seriously and will thoroughly investigate anyone that commits these types of offenses," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock.

What's next:

Aguilar has already appeared in court in Dallas. He's been ordered to remain in federal custody, had faces a maximum of five years in federal prison.