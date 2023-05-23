Ticketmaster issue preventing Dallas Stars fans from accessing tickets resolved, team says

Some Dallas Stars fans had some nervy moments ahead of Tuesday night's game when their tickets were suddenly not available on Ticketmaster.

The team said in a statement on social media that the issue has been fixed.

"If you are not seeing your tickets, please refresh your app or account," the Stars tweeted on Tuesday night.

At least one fan on social media claimed their tickets for Tuesday night's game had disappeared from their app.

The Stars thanked fans for their patience and understanding.

Related article

Dallas is in a critical Game 3 against the Golden Knights after losing the first two games of the series in overtime in Las Vegas.

The puck is scheduled to drop a 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center.