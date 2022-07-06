Thursday marks 6 years since 5 officers killed in Downtown Dallas ambush

Thursday will mark 6 years since the July 7, 2016, ambush that killed four Dallas police officers and a DART officer during a protest in Downtown Dallas.

The ceremony to mark the occasion will be smaller in scale compared with the first five years.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the department will remember the five officers killed in the ambush with a quiet memorial Thursday morning, with a laying of a wreath.

"There is not an officer here who passed that day who is not affected by it," Garcia said.

Chief Garcia said the men and women of the Dallas Police Department are still changed by July 7, 2016.

In one of the deadliest attacks on law enforcement in the country, a gunman opened fire, killing four DPD police officers and a DART officer.

It happened during an otherwise peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Downtown Dallas.

The gunman was later killed by an explosive device delivered by a robot inside El Centro College.

[REPORTER: "When DPD officers cover protests, is July 7th always in the back of their mind?"]

"I don’t see how it could not be, to be vigilant in that manner is something that our officers need to do," Garcia responded. "And so I would say, absolutely, it's in the back of every officer’s, every commander’s mind, about what could occur and then thinking ahead as to what actions need to be taken."

Just days after a gunman opened fire at a 4th of July parade in Illinois, it is a difficult reminder about the increased frequency of mass shootings.

"We can’t train for every aspect. When those types of incidents occur, we need plans to save as many lives as we can, difficult to say we will be able to eliminate that type of threat, not realistic to say that, but we will train, with more resources, more surveillance, and have officers in positions to stop a threat," Garcia said. "Those are things this police department continues to work on."

Chief Garcia said the five officers who gave their lives working to protect others July 7, 2016, provide an example for the department today.

"I can’t train bravery. There’s not a police chief in America that can train bravery, but if anyone wants to see bravery, they need to not look too much past [July 7, 2016] to see what bravery looks like," he said.

The memorial Thursday will be small in scale, intended for members of the police department.