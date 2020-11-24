Three Texans named 2021 Rhodes Scholars

article

Three Texans were named 2021 Rhodes Scholars.

Two of the three recipients of the prestigious scholarships are from North Texas.

Evan Walker is from Rowlett and is a West Point cadet.

Kendall Jefferys grew up in Keller and goes to Duke University.

The third Texas is Missouri City-native Jeremy Thomas, who attends Amherst College.

This year's winners are among the most diverse ever selected and the first tapped virtually.

Advertisement

22 of 32 winners are students of color, nine are either first generation Americans or immigrants, 17 are women and one is non-binary.