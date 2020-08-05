Three teens charged in connection with death of Baytown mother of 11

The Baytown Police Department announced on Wednesday that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of a Baytown mother of 11 children.



During a press conference, authorities said three individuals were arrested.

Those individuals include 17-year-old Josue Lopez, 17-year-old Kain Lopez, and a 16-year-old male, all from Baytown.

Josue Lopez (Baytown Police Department)

Kain Lopez (Baytown Police Department)

Josue Lopez is charged with capital murder, while Kain Lopez and the 16-year-old are charged with aggravated robbery.

A 19-year-old is being questioned but has not yet been charged.

Advertisement

Authorities said that an investigation revealed that all suspects committed another burglary in the same neighborhood before burglarizing and shooting Margarita Villalon.



RELATED: Mother of 11 killed in Baytown home invasion

Baytown police said the motive for the shooting was strictly a robbery as there were no issues between the suspects and the victims.



Police also mentioned that if it wasn’t for the help of one of the teen victims of the home who identified a suspect, they might not have found the suspects.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Additional charges may be filed in connection with the deadly home invasion.



The investigation into the case is ongoing.