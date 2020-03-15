Three more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dallas County

article

On Sunday, Dallas County reported three new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 14 cases.

The three patients are all men, with one in his 30's, one in his 50's, and the other in his 60's. One lives in Dallas, one in Coppell, and the other lives out-of-state.

Two are remaining at the hospital, while the other is self-isolating at his home.

All three new cases are travel-related, with one traveling internationally, one traveling out-of-state, and the other was on a cruise recently.

Frisco officials announced Sunday they had another COVID in their city. There are now five cases confirmed in Frisco.

In total, there are now 26 COVID cases confirmed in North Texas - 14 in Dallas County, eight in Collin County, and four in Tarrant County.