Three arrested in Midlothian, Duncanville aggravated robbery crime spree

Three men have been arrested by multiple agencies in connection with an aggravated robbery crime spree across Midlothian and Duncanville. The spree involved three separate gas station robberies between September 22 and September 26.



Gas Station Robbery Crime Spree

Timeline:

The multi-agency investigation began following an initial aggravated robbery on the evening of Monday, Sept. 22, at a gas station outside Midlothian city limits in Ellis County. Two adult male suspects were linked to that incident.

The spree continued on Thursday, Sept. 25, with another aggravated robbery at a Midlothian gas station. Investigators determined two of the three suspects in that robbery were the same individuals involved in the initial Ellis County offense.

The final robbery occurred on Friday, Sept. 26, at a gas station in Duncanville.

Derek George-Michael Coy was the first to be arrested when the Duncanville Police Department SWAT executed an arrest and search warrant at a residence in Duncanville on Friday, Sept. 26.

The Midlothian Police Department later located and arrested the remaining two suspects: Damijay Rashun Hubbard, 18, of Dallas and Qymarion Lynn Bailey, 19, of Duncanville.

Coy's bond has been set at $525,000. Hubbard's bond has been set at $250,000, and Bailey's bond has been set at $450,000.

All three men are being held at the Wayne McCollum Detention Center in Waxahachie, Texas.