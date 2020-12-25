Thousands of North Texas first responders get Christmas meal from charity

article

Thousands of first responders across North Texas received a holiday meal thanks to the hard work of volunteers.

Volunteers gave out 5,000 meals to first responders on Christmas Day.

Not all of the people had been a part of this before.

"This is totally out of character for me. I mean, I help a lot of people, I do a lot of things but I never did anything like this on Christmas Day," said Sabrina Ragland, Feed A Hero Volunteer.

But Ragland said 2020 has changed her outlook.

"To me, Christmas Day was about me, but like I said, this year’s so different."

Feed-A-Hero hosts year-round events, but Christmas is special. It’s been organizing since 2013 — when it fed six firefighters. It now feeds thousands.

"It makes me feel good to help them out because, you know, they’re not with their families so it’s a good way to say thank you for what they do for us," said Jeff and Tonya Featherston, Feed A Hero volunteers.

Organizers put the meals together on Christmas Eve. They re-group Christmas morning to send small groups to different locations across DFW.

"Well yeah, firefighters, obviously first responders, they’re going to work days that normal people don’t," said Jordan Garner, Feed A Hero volunteer.

Often times, the deliveries are a surprise, like it was for a group of Coppell firefighters.

"So they’re like, you’re what? You’re with who? You’re bringing us food? So it’s pretty cool," said Susie McInnish, Feed A Hero volunteer.

Volunteers hope it’s the most excitement these heroes see during their holiday shifts.

"Well, let’s hope so, that that means they’re not out on a call," said Beth Bentley, Feed A Hero volunteer

It’s safe to say that — for these volunteers it’s better to give.

"They were really appreciative of the food and the desserts that we took them but they don’t realize what this meant to me and what this meant to us," Ragland said.