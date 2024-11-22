Thousands line up for Thanksgiving turkey giveaway at Fort Worth Fiesta Mart

The Brief A long line began forming Thursday night for Friday's Thanksgiving meal giveaway. Witherite Law Group says the event served more than 2,000 families with giveaways valued at more than $109,000. The long line served as a reflection of what studies show. The rate of food insecurity throughout Texas is among the highest in the nation.



There were long lines Friday morning for a free Thanksgiving meal in Fort Worth.

A North Texas law firm gave away roughly 2,000 turkeys and gift cards to families at a Fiesta Mart.

The long line began forming Thursday night.

It was all worth it for Ella Brown and hundreds more at the Fiesta Mart at Miller Avenue and East Berry Street.

"I’m so thankful and grateful for the gift card, the turkey," she said.

The pre-holiday giveaway was made possible by Witherite Law Group.

"If you see this crowd, you know two things: the need is real. We had true food insecurities that have got to be taken care of," said Amy Witherite, the law firm’s owner. "Number two: what better way to fill up your heart and start off the holiday season than by giving away food."

Witherite Law Group says the event served more than 2,000 families with giveaways valued at more than $109,000.

The long line served as a reflection of what studies show. The rate of food insecurity throughout Texas is among the highest in the nation.

That is not lost on Brown.

"It helps me out a tremendous amount," she said. "I’m a single mom, and I work every day. But you know it’s hard during the holidays. So to be able to get this gift card to buy food for Thanksgiving and this turkey, it helps me out tremendously."