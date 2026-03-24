Thousands of licensed workers in Texas could be out of jobs after new rule change

The Brief Texas regulators voted to block undocumented immigrants from getting job licenses. The change could impact thousands of workers across trades like HVAC and cosmetology. Supporters cite enforcement; critics warn it may push work underground.



Thousands of trained workers in Texas will likely lose their ability to work legally after a state commission on Tuesday passed a change to a decades-old rule.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has removed the ability for undocumented immigrants to earn licenses and certifications, upholding a move by Texas AG Ken Paxton to kill a provision made in 2001.

TDLR passes change to license rule

What's new:

The change to the rule passed unanimously on Tuesday morning at an Austin meeting of the TDLR. Workers without social security numbers will no longer be able to obtain or renew licenses for skilled work in the state.

What's next:

The change will go into effect May 1.

The backstory:

The rule, which originated when then-AG John Cornyn issued an opinion in 2001, allows for undocumented immigrants to get occupational licenses. On Feb. 10, current AG Ken Paxton, who's challenging Cornyn's U.S. Senate seat in an upcoming runoff, issued a new opinion requiring Social Security numbers for such licenses.

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What they're saying:

"Illegal aliens who don’t belong in this country should not be rewarded for their criminal actions by receiving occupational licenses that allow them to undercut the wages of American citizens," said Paxton. "I have rescinded John Cornyn’s legal opinion that put Texans last by rolling out the red carpet for the invasion of our State. Illegals must be rounded up and deported instead of being given licenses to steal opportunities from Americans."

Numerous jobs in Texas require a license; electricians, HVAC contractors, commercial drivers, hairdressers, cosmetologists and barbers, just to name a few, all fall within this realm. State data shows that about 18,000 licenses, or about 2 percent, are not attached to a Social Security number.

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Concerns about safety

Sandra Castaneda, who founded a beauty school in Texas and has been in the business for a decade, worries that this change will, in effect, only add danger to the affected industries.

"When someone cannot access a license, they don’t stop working. They just work outside of the system. When that happens, the state loses control. They lose supervision and security for the consumer," Castaneda said.

Others are curious why the state would want to lose regulatory power for businesses that are already operating within the law.

"Imagine a barber who opened a safe and inspected shop for 10 years. He pays his rent, he buys supplies from Texas businesses, he pays his taxes through his ITIN to pay his state's sales tax every single month, the state takes his money and says thank you," said Emily Rivera, a student at a Texas academy for licensing.