Thousands gather for Komen Dallas Race for the Cure despite chilly weather

Thousands of people wearing pink have gathered at NorthPark Center for the Komen Dallas Race for the Cure. It’s a local event that funds breast cancer screening, treatment and support.

The money raised at for the race saves lives in Dallas County, paying for screenings and mammograms in Dallas County to catch the cancer early.

It pays for treatments that restore life, for better care for those with metastatic breast cancer and those whose cancer might be beyond treatment. The race also funds research that’s put to work in labs in North Texas.

No single event does more for the fight against breast cancer in Dallas County than the Race for the Cure.

The race itself has a 1K route and a 5K route, both using the streets closed around the shopping center.

Runners took off at 8 a.m. with the elite runners expected to finish in the first half-hour. Hundreds of survivors, fighters and family members will be finishing over the course of the next hour.

A celebration of life kicks off at 9:45 a.m. with the March of Hope led by the long-term survivors.

And the people who were affected by last weekend’s tornado will be remembered. Many of the people who live along the race route have been directly impacted by the storm.

They’ve supported the race financially and personally for many years and Komen Dallas County wants them to know how special they are to the organization and the Race for the Cure.

Every person in the race has a story – a story of survival or one of helping a loved one fight the disease. Throughout the morning, FOX 4 will share some of those stories and feature a few of the people who are benefitting from the funding.

The event has a direct impact on lives all over Dallas County, especially those in the most underserved communities in North Texas.

To make a donation, visit komen-dallas.org.