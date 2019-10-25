Survivors lead a March of Hope to close Komen Dallas Race for the Cure
The March of Hope marked the end of the 2019 Komen Dallas Race for the Cure with long-term survivors leading the way. There will be more survivors every year thanks to the efforts of Komen Dallas County.
Deidre Qwin brings an entire army to Komen Dallas race
No one can fight breast cancer alone. It takes a team. And in the case of one of our survivors, she brought an entire army -- Dee's Army.
idGroup returns for another Komen Dallas Race for the Cure
One of the long-standing race teams is from idGroup. It's a woman-owned business and the team captain, Greg Holcomb, has a very personal connection to the race and what Komen Dallas does.
Mercedes Cruz fighting breast cancer for the third time
Survivors like Mercedes Cruz is keeping her family going strong even though she's fighting breast cancer for the third time. She plans to just keep fight.
Breast cancer survivor Jennifer Lucas now marching for her mom and sister
The Komen Dallas Race for the Cure has become an important part of Jennifer Lucas' life. We introduced you to her a couple of years ago when she set a goal for herself of walking the race less than a month after reconstructive surgery. Her mother was then diagnosed in 2018 and now just before the race her sister was diagnosed. She will be carrying the memorial flag to lead the March of Hope.
Andrea Szarvas shares her Race for the Cure story
The Komen Dallas Race for the Cure is full of people with unique stories like Andrea Szarvas, who was all set to race this time last year until breast cancer stopped her in her tracks.
Breast cancer survivors celebrate at Hope Village
There are millions of breast cancer survivors in the United States today thanks to the work that Komen started. FOX 4's Shannon Murray went t the tent dubbed Hope Village to talk to some of the survivors.
Komen Spotlight: Worship in Pink Program
Every breast cancer fight is different. That means survivors need help in different ways. The first step is reaching people who might not have access to breast cancer health information. Ragina Ireland is part of the Worship in Pink Program from Komen Dallas. She explains what it is and why it's so important.
Marilin Mireles says Komen Dallas helped her with extra costs
Even those will full health insurance can still be drained financially and emotionally by breast cancer. Marilin Mireles explains how Komen Dallas helped her through the disease.
Komen Dallas making changes to Race for the Cure
Komen Dallas executive director Nicole Metclaf says changes are coming. The race will be re-imagined and become the More than Pink Walk.
Komen funds the small but mighty Bridge Breast Network
The Bridge Breast Network's mission is to save lives by providing access to diagnostics and treatment services for breast cancer. Executive director Terry Wilson Gray explains.
Komen Dallas County has raised more than a billion dollars
Komen Dallas County treasurer Dan Jones says the organization has raised more than $1 billion over the past 37 years to help local residents affected by breast cancer.
Komen Dallas County strives to help men and women fighting breast cancer
Susan G. Komen CEO Paula Schneider explains Komen Dallas County is part of a larger effort to help men and women fight and beat breast cancer at every stage of the disease. Anything less is unacceptable.
Lower your risk of developing breast cancer
Caroline Susie, RD, provides dietary approaches to lower your risk of developing breast cancer.
Thousands gather for Komen Dallas Race for the Cure despite chilly weather
Thousands of people wearing pink gathered Saturday at NorthPark Center for the Komen Dallas Race for the Cure. It’s a local event that funds breast cancer screening, treatment and support.
Komen Dallas Race for the Cure happening this Saturday
NorthPark Center in Dallas will soon be surrounded in pink for the annual Komen Dallas Race for the Cure.
Komen Dallas Race for the Cure happening Saturday at Northpark Center
Northpark Center in Dallas will be a sea of pink on Saturday for the annual Komen Dallas Race for the Cure. Executive director Nicole Metcalf explains more about the event.
Highland Park Belles form race team to support drill team director
In February of last year, Shannon Phillips was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer at the age of 40. Now all the Highland Park High School drill team members she directs are joining her for the Komen Dallas Race for the Cure.
Dee's Army among the top fundraisers for Komen Dallas Race for the Cure
This is Deidre Gwin and her team's first year to participate in the Komen Dallas Race for the Cure. She explains why so many of her friends and supporters have joined in to raise more than $3,000 for the cause.
Jax Strong fundraising team prepares for second Komen race
Last year was Jacqueline McAlister's first year to participate in the Komen Dallas Race for the Cure. Her friends helped her raise money while she battled breast cancer. This year, she's one of the survivors.