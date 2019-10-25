Breast cancer survivor Jennifer Lucas now marching for her mom and sister
video

Breast cancer survivor Jennifer Lucas now marching for her mom and sister

The Komen Dallas Race for the Cure has become an important part of Jennifer Lucas' life. We introduced you to her a couple of years ago when she set a goal for herself of walking the race less than a month after reconstructive surgery. Her mother was then diagnosed in 2018 and now just before the race her sister was diagnosed. She will be carrying the memorial flag to lead the March of Hope.

Komen Spotlight: Worship in Pink Program
video

Komen Spotlight: Worship in Pink Program

Every breast cancer fight is different. That means survivors need help in different ways. The first step is reaching people who might not have access to breast cancer health information. Ragina Ireland is part of the Worship in Pink Program from Komen Dallas. She explains what it is and why it's so important.