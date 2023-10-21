1 dead, 1 critically injured in Far North Dallas shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another in Far North Dallas on Friday night.
27-year-old Thomas Burns was found with gunshot wounds lying in the street on Esperanza Road, not far from US 75.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another adult victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but has not been identified by police.
Police have not announced any arrests or given information about potential suspects.