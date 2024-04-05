This is the healthiest city in America: Report

In its latest annual report, financial website WalletHub has revealed the healthiest cities in America, based on a comprehensive analysis of various health-related factors.

WalletHub's study examined over 180 cities across the United States, considering factors such as healthcare access, green spaces, quality of local food, recreational opportunities, and overall physical and mental well-being.

The study aimed to provide insight into the cities that prioritize and excel in promoting healthy lifestyles for their residents.

The healthiest city

Topping the list as the healthiest city in America is San Francisco, California, renowned for its commitment to sustainability, access to quality healthcare, and abundant outdoor recreational opportunities.

Following closely behind are Seattle, Washington, and San Diego, California, both celebrated for their emphasis on physical fitness and nutritious food options.

According to WalletHub, San Francisco's highest ranking reflected its concerted efforts to prioritize the well-being of its residents.

FILE - A jogger runs by a sprinkler that is partially watering a sidewalk in Golden Gate Park on July 15, 2014 in San Francisco, California.

Renowned for its commitment to sustainability, the city boasts an extensive network of green spaces, providing ample opportunities for outdoor recreation and physical activity. From iconic parks like Golden Gate Park to scenic hiking trails in the surrounding areas, San Francisco offers residents unparalleled access to nature, fostering a culture of active living.

Unhealthy cities

On the other end of the spectrum, cities such as Memphis, Tennessee, and Detroit, Michigan, ranked lower in terms of overall healthiness, citing challenges related to healthcare accessibility, prevalence of chronic diseases, and limited availability of recreational facilities.

In Memphis, healthcare accessibility emerges as a significant concern, with residents facing barriers to quality medical care and preventive services, WalletHub reported.

Similarly, Detroit faces formidable health obstacles stemming from socioeconomic disparities, environmental factors, and systemic issues that impact residents' well-being.

Here are the top 10 healthiest cities according to WalletHub:

San Francisco, Calif. Honolulu, Hawaii. Seattle, Wash. San Diego, Calif. Washington, D.C. Portland, Ore. Denver, Colo. Salt Lake City, Utah. Scottsdale, Ariz. Irvine, Calif.

Here are the 10 unhealthiest cities according to WalletHub: