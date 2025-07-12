Third charged with capital murder in February South Dallas shooting, police say

article

The Brief A third man is facing capital murder charges in connection to a February shooting. Corey Jackson, 35, was charged with capital murder. Police said he was already in jail on unrelated charges. Dequnta Shannon, 35, and 31-year-old Thomas Jefferson were arrested in March.



A third man is facing capital murder charges in connection to a deadly February shooting in South Dallas, police said.

What we know:

Corey Jackson, 35, was charged with capital murder. Dallas police said he was already in jail on unrelated charges.

The backstory:

Police responded to a shooting on Feb. 28, 2025, at 5305 Dimple Jackson Street where they found a man shot multiple times.

The victim, later identified as 40-year-old James Brown Jr., was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

In March, police arrested two other suspects: 35-year-old Dequnta Shannon and 31-year-old Thomas Jefferson. Both were charged with capital murder.

According to an affidavit, Jackson told police he went to the home to buy marijuana and while inside he saw Jefferson shoot Brown.

Detectives said they located a cell phone at the scene belonging to Shannon.

All three men are being held in the Dallas County Jail.