Third 18-year-old arrested for Plano murder near Jack Carter Park
PLANO, Texas - Plano police have arrested a third person for a fatal shooting near Jack Carter Park this past weekend.
Michael Davis, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with murder.
Investigators believe Davis, along with 18-year-olds Rudhra Patel and Abdulrahman Al Dulaimi, shot and killed Jacob Rusk Saturday in a targeted attack.
Patel and Al Dulaimi were arrested Sunday and also charged with murder.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting but said all four teenagers knew each other.
Rusk was reportedly a 2020 Plano Senior High School graduate who played football for the Wildcats.
Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects.
