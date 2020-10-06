Third 18-year-old arrested for Plano murder near Jack Carter Park

article

Plano police have arrested a third person for a fatal shooting near Jack Carter Park this past weekend.

Michael Davis, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with murder.

Investigators believe Davis, along with 18-year-olds Rudhra Patel and Abdulrahman Al Dulaimi, shot and killed Jacob Rusk Saturday in a targeted attack.

Patel and Al Dulaimi were arrested Sunday and also charged with murder.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting but said all four teenagers knew each other.

Rusk was reportedly a 2020 Plano Senior High School graduate who played football for the Wildcats.

Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects.

