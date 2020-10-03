Plano police investigating homicide of 18-year-old near Jack Carter Park

article

Plano police are working to find the person who fatally shot an 18-year-old near Jack Carter Park on Saturday.

The investigation is continuing, but police said officers were called about a shooting in the area of Jack Carter Park.

Before officers arrived on scene, they discovered that an 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

It was found that the victim, identified as Jacob Lyle Rusk, had been shot near Jack Carter Park.

Rusk was later pronounced dead, and police said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

No further details have been released at this time.