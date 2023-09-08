Things to do in Dallas this weekend: September 8-10

article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, Sept. 8

Talk: Symphony of Color and Line: The Life and Legacy of Abraham Ángel

Dr. Mark Castro, the curator of Between Wonder and Seduction, speaks on the vibrant life of painter Abraham Angel, one of Mexico’s first-known queer artists. The talk is from 7-8 p.m. in the Dallas Museum of Art’s Horchow Auditorium. Admission is free.

Mana at the AAC

Mexican pop-rock band Mana stops at the American Airlines Center for their Mexico Lindo 6 Querido tour Friday night. The high-energy performance starts at 8:30 p.m.

Scarface 40th Anniversary

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the release of "Scarface" with a screening at The Texas Theatre. The legendary Al Pacino movie starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed with a live Q&A with actor Angel Salazar, who plays Chi Chi in the film.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Family Weekend

Start your family’s weekend off with a free event Saturday morning at Sammons Park at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. The weekly event features face painting, balloon artists, temporary tattoos, a petting zoo, and more. This weekend, Social Joy founder Martha Palacios returns for a kid-friendly Zumba class at 10:15 a.m., followed by a ventriloquist performance at 11 a.m.

W.A.T.E.R Festival

The River Legacy Nature Center in Arlington will host its annual Water Awareness Through Education and Recreation Festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festival includes family-friendly activities, crafts, games, and water-based science demonstrations.

Dallas Chocolate Festival

This annual three-day event returns to the Fashion Industry Gallery in Dallas. This year’s theme is "The Dream of Chocolate," showcasing some of the best chocolate from around the country. Tickets include access to shops, samples and more.

ItalianCarFest

The Italian Car Club of North Texas hosts its 20th annual ItalianCarFest Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Nash Farmhouse in Grapevine. The free event celebrates Italian vehicles past and present.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration

The Dallas Arboretum prepares for National Hispanic Heritage Month with a two-day festival featuring food, vendors, cooking demos, and a quinceañera fashion show. There will be live performances by Havana NRG, the Consul General of Peru and Jay Perez.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Cowboys vs. Giants Watch Party

The AT&T Discovery District is hosting a Dallas Game Day Party for the Cowboys’ opening game against the Giants. The party with a live DJ and food and drinks specials starts at 5 p.m. Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m. Admission is free.

Trucktoberfest

Celebrate Oktoberfest from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday at Truck Yard Dallas. The event includes an array of German beers, a stein hoisting competition, a pretzel-eating contest, and samples of a 200-year-old German beer keg.

The Sneaker Travelers Dallas

Travel through the world of sneakers on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas. The event lets sneakerheads connect with other enthusiasts, discover the latest trends, and shop for limited editions and exclusive releases.

