There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.

Friday, January 27

Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Music Hall at Fair Park

The Julia Roberts classic makes the move from the screen to the stage. The romantic comedy made its North Texas debut at the Music Hall at Fair Park this Tuesday. Performances will be held Jan. 24-Feb. 5.

Tickets and Info Here

Dallas Outlaws Pep Rally at the Mesquite Arena

A brand-new arena football league called The Arena League is coming to Mesquite. All of the league's games will take place at the Mesquite Arena. The league was started by entrepreneur and former Arena League football player Corey Austin as a way to bring more Black and brown people into professional sports team ownership. On Friday, there will be a pep rally at the Mesquite Arena to get people excited for the league and the Dallas Outlaws. The event starts at 5 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Denton Black Film Festival

The Denton Black Film Festival is a 5-day event showcasing films, art, music and more from Black artists. The in-person festival starts on Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

Tickets and Info Here

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Marlon Wayans visits SiriusXM Studios on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Marlon Wayans at Hyena's Comedy Club in Fort Worth

Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans comes to Fort Worth to perform his hilarious act. The Scary Movie star has 4 shows in Fort Worth this week. Two on Thursday and two on Friday.

Tickets and Info Here

Saturday, January 28

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 30: Comedian Larry The Cable Guy performs at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2009 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic) Expand

Larry the Cable Guy at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo continues this weekend in Fort Worth. In addition to all the great events, shopping and animals this weekend you can also see Larry the Cable Guy from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. The show starts at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets and Info Here

Otaku New Year Festival at Grand Prairie's Asia Times Square

Celebrate the Lunar New Year in Grand Prairie this weekend! There will be food, lion and dragon dances, sumo wrestling and even an anime village. The festival will open on Saturday and Sunday at noon and run until 10 p.m.

Info Here

Texas Rangers Fan Fest at Globe Life Field

There is plenty of excitement around the Texas Rangers this season and this Saturday's fan fest will give baseball lovers a chance to get up close and personal with some of the members of the team. You will have a chance to get autographs from current and former players, run the bases and throw in the bullpen. The fan fest runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets and Info Here

Arlington Renegades Open Practice at Choctaw Stadium

The Cowboys may be out of the playoffs, but the football season is just about to get underway for the Metroplex's newest team. The XFL's Arlington Renegades are holding an open practice from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Choctaw Stadium. Parking and entry is free.

Info Here

Sunday, January 29

Lion King at Bass Performance Hall

Disney’s The Lion King comes to life this weekend with shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth. More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular – one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Info Here

Brisket U at Pegasus City Brewing

Want to learn a thing or two about becoming a grill master? Brisket U is teaching classes for everyone who has a desire to watch the pit and cook up some great meats. This week's class is at Pegasus City Brewing in Dallas.

Tickets and Info Here

Magician Will Baffle at the Isis Theater in Fort Worth

It's a magic show the whole family can enjoy! The show filled with illusions that is sure to leave your child with their jaw on the floor. The show starts at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets and Info Here

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! at the Dallas Children's Theater

The popular children's book is now a play! There are multiple showings of the performance every weekend from Jan. 28 through Feb. 19. The show is perfect for kids 3 and up.

Tickets and Info Here

Free Things To Do This Weekend

Luca at the Dallas Public Library - Arcadia Park

Grab your little ones and watch one of their favorite movies this Friday! This week the Disney movie Luca is being shown at 3:15 p.m. There will also be snacks courtesy of Friends of the Dallas Public Library.

Info Here

Lunar New Year Celebration at Galleria Dallas

Galleria Dallas is hosting a special dragon dance at 4 p.m. on Saturday in celebration of Lunar New Year. The performance will be held on the first floor near Sephora.

Info Here

