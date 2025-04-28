Thieves steal 11 AC units before flooding Oak Cliff church

The Brief Thieves have targeted Glen Oaks United Methodist Church four times in the past two weeks. They've stolen all 11 of the church's AC units, which were all in locked cages behind a locked gate. The thieves also cut through the roof and a water line, causing flooding damage throughout the sanctuary, kitchen, and fellowship hall.



Thieves have stolen a total of 11 air-conditioning units from the Glen Oaks United Methodist Church in recent days.

Then on Friday, they broke through the roof, cutting a water line and leaving extensive flooding damage inside the church.

Glen Oaks UMC Thefts

Pastor Annelda Crawford said Glen Oaks UMC has been on South Polk Street in Oak Cliff for the past 68 years. Nothing like this had ever happened in that time.

Timeline:

The first theft happened on April 15 between midnight and 2 a.m. The thieves broke into a secure area and stole three air conditioners from the front of the church.

Days later, they were back again, taking more units from the church.

"They cut the gray part and took it out. They took the fans, anything they think they can salvage at the scrapyard," Pastor Crawford said.

Despite being in cages and behind a brick wall, the crooks hit a third time, taking all 11 of the church’s AC units in less than two weeks.

"That’s what they did in every unit. They cut enough just to get it to raise it up because the lock is still on over there," Crawford said.

Unbelievably, during the fourth visit, the thieves went beyond just ripping out HVAC systems.

"The last thing that happened is that they came through the kitchen, came through the roof, cut a water pipe in a boiler room over here, and water went everywhere – all into the sanctuary, kitchen, and fellowship hall," the pastor said.

What they're saying:

The damage to the church is extensive, and the costs of repairs will be tremendous.

But that didn’t stop members from gathering at the church on Sunday.

Pastor Crawford shared what she told them during the service.

"That we are in the resurrection season. We believe in God. We believe that this is God’s house. We’re doing God’s work. We have not intentionally done anything to anybody to cause this, so we are going to keep doing God’s work until he calls each of us home," she said.

The repetitive nature of the crimes makes them unusual. The thieves also spent hours working to get the AC units out of locked cages.

Crawford encourages anyone with information to come forward.

"Anyone who saw anything, please say something. Please let us know. Please let the police know," she said.