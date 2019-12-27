Thieves smash through Oak Lawn Walgreens to grab ATM

article

Thieves smashed through the front of a drug store in the Oak Lawn neighborhood overnight.

Witnesses told police a blue pickup truck crashed into the Walgreens at Cedar Springs Road and Oak Lawn Avenue just after 3 p.m. Friday.

The thieves used a chain to pull an ATM out of the store, then left it in pieces in the parking lot.

It’s not clear if they were able to get any cash out of the machine.

Police have not found the suspects.