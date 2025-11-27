Thief steals media company’s cameras, leaves behind frozen mussels

The Brief A North Texas media company's studio was broken into, and over $20,000 worth of professional cameras and a drone were stolen. The thief bizarrely left behind three pounds of frozen mussels in the company's freezer. The company's owner invited the thief to return for a chat. He's also offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.



A North Texas media production company is offering a reward after a thief stole more than $20,000 worth of equipment and left something bizarre behind.

What we know:

Owner Tommy Habeeb said a man forced his way into the TH Media studio near Elm and North Ervay streets in Downtown Dallas on Saturday night.

The thief spent about an hour in the building. The office was ransacked, and then a drone and professional movie cameras were taken.

He also took Habeeb’s custom varsity jacket and was later seen wearing it at the pawn shop where he tried to sell the cameras.

Bizarrely, the thief left behind 3 pounds of frozen mussels in the company’s freezer.

What they're saying:

TH Media produces animal rescue videos. Habeeb, a veteran TV host, is known from the nationally televised show Cheaters.

"If you broke in my place and stole it, all I can ask is take a minute and think about what’s important. Think about your family. Think about your kids. Is that what you want to teach them? You know, I’m not going to call 911 on you. Just come back, talk to me," he said.

What you can do:

TH Media is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Dallas police are also investigating.