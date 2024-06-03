Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County
13
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:30 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:51 AM CDT until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:15 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:21 AM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 4:46 PM CDT until MON 7:30 PM CDT, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Rains County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:30 AM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:48 PM CDT, Collin County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 5:16 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Collin County, Dallas County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Red River County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 5:06 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Red River County

Former Dallas County prosecutor accused of PPP loan fraud

By
Published  June 3, 2024 1:56pm CDT
Dallas County
FOX 4

DALLAS - A former Dallas County assistant district attorney is facing charges for allegedly defrauding the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

Thelma Anderson, 37, had her first court appearance on Monday.

gavel

According to her indictment, she was running a boutique clothing business in Irving even though the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office prohibits its employees from holding a second job without special permission.

Anderson’s company, Thelma Lou, filed for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan in the spring of 2021. She allegedly submitted phony records claiming an average monthly payroll expense of about $8,000 with gross sales of about $143,000.

But federal prosecutors said the business had no payroll expenses and a meager income.

Instead, Anderson allegedly used her $20,000 PPP loan to pay for personal expenses including food, rent, and entertainment.

Featured

Dallas doctors who pretended to inject patients plead guilty to healthcare fraud
article

Dallas doctors who pretended to inject patients plead guilty to healthcare fraud

Plea papers say the doctors admitted to billing insurers at least $45 million as a part of the scheme. They were paid at least $9 million.

In the fall of 2021, Anderson applied for PPP loan forgiveness, claiming she’d spent about $17,500 of the original loan on payroll costs. Her $20,000 loan was ultimately forgiven.

She’s now charged with one count of wire fraud and two counts of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from unlawful activity.

If convicted, she could face up to 40 years in prison.

FOX 4 reached out to Dallas County. A spokesperson said they have no comment.