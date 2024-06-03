Former Dallas County prosecutor accused of PPP loan fraud

A former Dallas County assistant district attorney is facing charges for allegedly defrauding the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

Thelma Anderson, 37, had her first court appearance on Monday.

According to her indictment, she was running a boutique clothing business in Irving even though the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office prohibits its employees from holding a second job without special permission.

Anderson’s company, Thelma Lou, filed for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan in the spring of 2021. She allegedly submitted phony records claiming an average monthly payroll expense of about $8,000 with gross sales of about $143,000.

But federal prosecutors said the business had no payroll expenses and a meager income.

Instead, Anderson allegedly used her $20,000 PPP loan to pay for personal expenses including food, rent, and entertainment.

Featured article

In the fall of 2021, Anderson applied for PPP loan forgiveness, claiming she’d spent about $17,500 of the original loan on payroll costs. Her $20,000 loan was ultimately forgiven.

She’s now charged with one count of wire fraud and two counts of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from unlawful activity.

If convicted, she could face up to 40 years in prison.

FOX 4 reached out to Dallas County. A spokesperson said they have no comment.