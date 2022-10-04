The Tex Factor: Airsoft Warriors

Imagine playing the popular video game "Call of Duty" – except for real!

The Tex Factor takes you into the world of airsoft warfare.

Whether at an indoor arena in Burleson to an outdoor compound in Waxahachie, whether it’s 10 versus 10 in a small arena or 50 versus 50 on a 170-acre field... it’s all-out combat for these civilian warriors!

But as we found out, a wide variety of people compete, from young to old. And for some, these war games provide emotional therapy.

See why the veteran, the peace officer, the recovering addict, and the convicted felon we met say airsoft is more about the healing than the harm.